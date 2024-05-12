New Tripoli Bancorp (OTC:NTBP) Shares Down 1.3%

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $962.50 and last traded at $962.50. 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $975.00.

New Tripoli Bancorp Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $990.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1,106.29.

New Tripoli Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $21.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

New Tripoli Bancorp Company Profile

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

