NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.4 %
NEWTI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.
NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile
