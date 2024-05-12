NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.28.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

