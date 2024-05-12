NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NI stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.28%.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NiSource by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in NiSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

