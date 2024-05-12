Node AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $118.40 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Node AI has a market cap of $118.40 million and $1.19 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node AI token can now be purchased for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,809,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,809,763 with 90,264,133 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.33926959 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,284,833.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

