Northwest Financial Advisors Buys New Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in HNI during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HNI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $832,150 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.81%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

