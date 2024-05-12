Northwest Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 4,800 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 864,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 559,695 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,692,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,261,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,933.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 394,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,160,000 after buying an additional 381,449 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.01 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

