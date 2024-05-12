Northwest Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 646 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.75 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $62.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.