Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $102,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.