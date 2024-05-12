Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $102,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 61,272 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.