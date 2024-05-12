Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $121,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,295,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,734,000 after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,104,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,952,000 after acquiring an additional 62,749 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 222,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,654,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $55.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

