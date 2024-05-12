Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $187,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $336.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $331.58 and its 200 day moving average is $311.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.86 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

