Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $29,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,902 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.
Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %
CLX stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.87.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clorox
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.