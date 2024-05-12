Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $84,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 223.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $153.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

