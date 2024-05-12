Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $94,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MGK opened at $285.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.40 and its 200-day moving average is $267.05. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $208.88 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

