Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New $205,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 492,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 49,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

PFE stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

