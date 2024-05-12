Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

