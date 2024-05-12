Northwest Financial Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after acquiring an additional 634,966 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,157,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,010,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after acquiring an additional 230,570 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

