Northwest Financial Advisors Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,488,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $516.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $382.70 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

