Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 422,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 91,272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $26.89 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

