Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,006,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %
Chubb stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.94 and a 200-day moving average of $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,570 shares of company stock worth $36,752,777 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
