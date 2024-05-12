Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $655,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.78. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

