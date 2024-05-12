Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
MDY stock opened at $547.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
