Northwest Financial Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 275,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

