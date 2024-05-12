Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.58

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.58 and traded as low as $23.54. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 13,877 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NWFL

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.