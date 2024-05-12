Norwood Investment Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Norwood Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Euronet Worldwide comprises approximately 5.6% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $35,309,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after buying an additional 195,404 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,744,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 533,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,178,000 after buying an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.33. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.75.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

