Norwood Investment Partners LP Has $22.32 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Norwood Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 646,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,890 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental comprises about 15.4% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Norwood Investment Partners LP owned 0.17% of GFL Environmental worth $22,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

GFL stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

