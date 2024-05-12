Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,315 shares during the period. NU comprises about 0.9% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 37.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the third quarter worth $74,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,422,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NU shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

