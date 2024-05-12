Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Wednesday.

NVCT stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 142,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,660 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nuvectis Pharma

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur acquired 5,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,242,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,365,160.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

