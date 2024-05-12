Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAC opened at $11.03 on Friday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

