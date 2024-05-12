Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.66

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and traded as high as $8.79. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 274,476 shares traded.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 6,600 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 37.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.