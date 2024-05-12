Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NMS opened at $10.94 on Friday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.