Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.24. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 31,124 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 710,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.