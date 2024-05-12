Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as high as $8.24. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 31,124 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.