Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NBB opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

