NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.67

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.67 and traded as high as C$12.86. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$12.78, with a volume of 423,300 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on NuVista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.03.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5530587 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuVista Energy

In related news, insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00. Corporate insiders own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

