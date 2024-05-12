NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at HSBC from $1,050.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $951.55.

NVDA opened at $898.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $878.36 and its 200-day moving average is $665.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $280.46 and a 52-week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

