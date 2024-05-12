Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given New $14.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.17.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $876.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUL. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

