OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Issues Earnings Results

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

OmniAb Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ OABI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. 1,152,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,910. OmniAb has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $548.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OABI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,096,687.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $36,647.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,193.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Featured Articles

