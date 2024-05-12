One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

NYSE OLP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 28,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,154. One Liberty Properties has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $511.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter valued at $219,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

