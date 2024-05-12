Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $90.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.24.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 10.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

