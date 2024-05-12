Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $250.00 at Evercore ISI

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.04. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $86.04 and a twelve month high of $233.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $303,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

