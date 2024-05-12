Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$240.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.0 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.14-1.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.04. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $233.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

