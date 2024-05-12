OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OPAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

