Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Open Lending from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.79.

Shares of LPRO opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $701.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 13.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Open Lending had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,993,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 271.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 339,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 248,223 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,427,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,010,000 after buying an additional 174,115 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

