Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Open Text from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,509. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. Open Text has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Open Text by 125.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

