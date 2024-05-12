OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of KAR opened at $17.74 on Friday. OPENLANE has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. OPENLANE’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OPENLANE will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 10,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,288.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 16,018.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in OPENLANE by 51.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

