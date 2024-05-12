Oppenheimer Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $4.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,874,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,775. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.16. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $6.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 729,514 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 936,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

