Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.67 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $96.33 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

