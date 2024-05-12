OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

OraSure Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 421.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 310,715 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,707,000 after buying an additional 1,323,197 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,396,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 64,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

