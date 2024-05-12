Orica Limited Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Orica Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $12.42 on Friday. Orica has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.
Orica Company Profile
