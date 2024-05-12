Orica Limited Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OCLDY)

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Orica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OCLDY opened at $12.42 on Friday. Orica has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

