Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 4.4 %

OESX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $27.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

