Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 4.4 %
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 57.56% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,648,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,023 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Orion Energy Systems Company Profile
Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Energy Systems
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.